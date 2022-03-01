SC Lottery
Republican congresswoman wants Biden to address Iowa’s wallet worries in State of the Union speech

Ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, two Iowa congresswomen share their top priorities for this year.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) is calling on President Joe Biden to discuss plans to relieve the stress on Iowans’ wallets when he gives his State of the Union speech.

”His actions, or the actions of the administration, that have led to inflation,” Miller-Meeks said.

Miller-Meeks said Iowa residents are paying more for everyday goods like food and gas, which is burning a hole in their pockets.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in the Midwest are up 7.9% from a year ago. In addition to rising prices, Miller-Meeks wants the president to address how his administration is preparing to move the nation forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Especially now that it appears we may be in the phase of COVID-19 that’s ‘endemic,’” Miller-Meeks said.

To date, the state of Iowa has had more than 745,000 positive COVID cases. But Democrats, including Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) applaud the president’s work on rebuilding America’s infrastructure as a way he’s delivering for Iowa residents.

In a tweet, she said, “From replacing lead pipes to expanding high-speed internet access, communities across central and southwest Iowa stand to see a long list of benefits.”

Miller-Meeks said another important issue to Iowa residents includes how the federal government is addressing labor and work shortages.

The president is scheduled to address Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech.

