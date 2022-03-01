SC Lottery
80s are in the forecast this week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - March is coming in like a lamb with quiet weather and warming temperatures expected for the rest of the week! After a pleasant afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees, we cool into the mid to upper 40s overnight. The mornings will remain cool over the next couple days as the temperatures continue to warm each afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Wednesday and near 80 degrees on Thursday. A weak cold front will move through Friday bringing a few clouds and a minor cool down. Highs will likely drop into the low 70s for the end of the work week. The “cooler” weather won’t last long with a return to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees expected for Saturday and Sunday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80, Low 54.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 73, Low 56.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79, Low 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81, Low 62.

