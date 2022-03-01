Stewart Cink to defend RBC Hertiage title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (Monday, February 28, 2022) – The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce Stewart Cink will defend his title at South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. He will be joined by past champions Wesley Bryan, Jim Furyk, Brian Gay, Satoshi Kodaira and C.T. Pan. This year’s tournament will be held April 11-17, 2022 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Stewart Cink will be competing for a chance to take home his fourth plaid jacket, he won his first in 2000 and his second in 2004. His third RBC Heritage victory was his second of the 2021 season, breaking an 11 year winless streak. The win also made him the third player with three or more victories at Harbour Town, joining Davis Love III (five) and Hale Irwin (three).

Cink, a Georgia Tech grad and Atlanta, GA resident shot a 16-under 126 in the first two rounds, shattering the lowest 36-hole score at Harbour Town of 13-under 129 shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson. Cink added a 69 on Saturday to reach 18 under, two better than Justin Leonard’s recording breaking 54-hole score in 2002. Cink hugged his son and caddie Reagan, after he closed out his four-shot victory with a par on 18. His wife Lisa and their other son, Connor were in the gallery cheering him on. The 48-year-old has earned eight victories on the PGA TOUR and has competed in every RBC Heritage since 2000.

Wesley Bryan grew up in South Carolina, attended Dutch Fork High School in Irmo and played golf at the University of South Carolina. He grew up attending the RBC Heritage and watched his dad compete in 2004. He also competed in the Sea Pines Junior Heritage and the Players Amateur. The 2017 tournament was Wesley’s first start at Harbour Town and he began the final round three shots out of the lead. He edged Luke Donald by one shot to become the first South Carolinian to win the RBC Heritage in its 49-year history. He was only the sixth player to win the tournament on his first attempt.

Jim Furyk is a two-time RBC Heritage champion who served as the United States Ryder Cup Team Captain for the 42nd Ryder Cup. He was also an Assistant Captain on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team. The University of Arizona graduate has won 17 PGA TOUR titles and was the 2010 Player of the Year and FedExCup Champion. He earned three victories on the Champions TOUR in 2020 and will be making his 22nd start at Harbour Town this April thanks to a sponsors exemption.

Brian Gay won the 2009 RBC Heritage by a record 10 strokes, topping Davis Love III’s seven-stroke win in 1998. His 20-under 264 total broke Loren Roberts’ previous tournament scoring record of 19-under in 1996, until Webb Simpson broke that record with his winning 262 in 2020. Gay has won five times on the PGA TOUR, most recently at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, and will be making his 21st start at Harbour Town.

Satoshi Kodaira made a 25-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole of the 2018 RBC Heritage to defeat Si Woo Kim after coming from six shots behind in the final round for his first PGA TOUR victory. It was the Tokyo native’s first start at the RBC Heritage and made him the seventh player to win on his first attempt.

C.T. Pan earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 RBC Heritage. He entered the final round trailing Dustin Johnson by two strokes and posted a 4-under 67 to win by one stroke over Matt Kuchar. The University of Washington graduate finished with a winning score of 12-under 272. He was a member of the International Team at the 2019 Presidents Cup, making him the first to represent Chinese Taipei in that competition, he also won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo in 2020. He will be making his 6th start at Harbour Town.

