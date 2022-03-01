Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says three people have been detained following a shooting at an intersection.

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17A and U.S. Highway 176.

GCPD officials say a preliminary investigation reveals that just before 5 p.m. a male suspect stepped out of a pickup truck and walked over to a sedan and fired a handgun at the occupant of the sedan.

“The suspect then returned to his truck and began driving away,” police said. “Just a few vehicles away was a Berkeley County Deputy in a patrol vehicle. The deputy turned on their emergency lights and attempted to stop the truck.”

A report states the truck failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

“The pursuit went into the Ladson area, where the suspect vehicle stopped, and three suspects ran away,” police said. “Backup officers arrived on scene, including K9, and all three subjects were apprehended and taken into custody.”

All three subjects are detained at this time pending further investigation, police said.

The victim was transported to Trident hospital in stable condition.

