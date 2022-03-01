SC Lottery
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after being struck by several vehicles Monday night.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says three vehicles were traveling on Highway 52 near Lexi Lane just after 10:30 p.m. when they hit a pedestrian.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

