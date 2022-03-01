SC Lottery
Two additional arrests made in deadly January N. Charleston shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened back in January in North Charleston.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say two more arrests have been made in connection to a January shooting on Suzanne Drive in North Charleston.

Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Zora Simone Henderson, 19, were arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted armed robbery. Mack was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the North Charleston Police Department says.

The charges stem from a Jan. 9 incident on Suzanne Drive in North Charleston.

Officers say they responded to a report of someone needing help and arrived to find a man who had been shot laying inside of a home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation identified Mack and Henderson as suspects in the shooting.

A third person, Asherai Gadsden was arrested in connection to the shooting on Jan. 9.

Mack and Henderson were apprehended in Mount Pleasant by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and North Charleston’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit.

They were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

