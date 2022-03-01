Vehicle manufacturer expanding in Charleston County, adding jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A maker and distributor of mopeds, scooters and electric vehicles announced a $455,000 investment to expand its operations in Charleston County.

Bintelli LLC, located at 2137 Savannah Highway, will add square footage to its manufacturing facility to keep up with increased demand for electric vehicles, the company announced Tuesday.

“Since relocating Bintelli from Florida in 2015, the company has experienced tremendous growth. This most recent expansion has tripled our electric vehicle manufacturing output over last year,” Bintelli President Justin Jackrel said. “Even with tripling our staff size, we still can’t keep up with the demand for our Bintelli Beyond and Bintelli Nemesis lines of electric vehicles! 2022 is set to be another record-breaking year for us at Bintelli, and I’m so excited we get to share all of the success with our entire Bintelli family.”

The investment is expected to create 72 new jobs.

“South Carolina’s business friendly-environment and talented workforce allow for companies like Bintelli LLC to find success. Congratulations to Bintelli LLC, and we look forward to our continued partnership for years to come,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

An Inc. 5000 company and headquartered in Charleston, Bintelli LLC produces environmentally friendly and cost-effective golf carts, scooters, electric shuttles and other vehicles for a variety of uses that are distributed to dealerships and retail outlets across the United States.

The company offers more than 40 customizable electric vehicles, including electric golf carts, electric shuttles, street-legal golf carts, low-speed vehicles and Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible shuttles, along with a full line of parts and accessories.

“Bintelli LLC is an exemplary tale of the success that can be found in Charleston County,” County Council Chair Teddie Pryor said.

The expansion is expected to be complete by spring 2022.

The company also has operations in North Charleston and Orangeburg.

