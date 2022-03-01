Victim identified in deadly weekend apartment shooting
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a deadly weekend in shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.
Alvin Grant died from a gunshot wound just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the scene at Highland Exchange apartments, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a possible shots fired call around 8:19 p.m. Saturday.
One man was found; lifesaving measures were taken, however, the man was pronounced deceased, Jacobs says
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
