Victim identified in deadly weekend apartment shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a deadly weekend in shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex.

Alvin Grant died from a gunshot wound just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the scene at Highland Exchange apartments, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

North Charleston Police Spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a possible shots fired call around 8:19 p.m. Saturday.

One man was found; lifesaving measures were taken, however, the man was pronounced deceased, Jacobs says

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

