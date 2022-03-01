SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Zora Simone Henderson, 19, were arrested on Monday and charged with...
Two additional arrests made in deadly January N. Charleston shooting
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they searching for a missing...
Lowcountry authorities searching for missing 3-year-old child
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and...
LIVE: Biden delivers first State of the Union amid crisis in Ukraine
President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check...
Biden: new ban on Russian aircraft, US airspace
Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered a minor injury and a pet was killed during a...
Firefighter injured, pet killed in Beaufort County house fire