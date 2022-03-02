SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 men rescued after being trapped in Tenn. cave

Two Tennessee men face trespassing charges after they were rescued from a cave. (Source: WTVC, CNN)
By Christ Calcagno
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - Two men are recovering after getting lost in the caves under a mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fire and rescue spent Wednesday morning looking for any signs of the men, eventually finding them in an abandoned train tunnel.

Gabriel Vaughn and Robby Dobos finally walked out of a tunnel underneath Lookout Mountain, after a harrowing 24 hours.

The two reunited with family and friends who waited at the base of the mountain for hours as rescuers worked to find the two 20-year-olds.

“So, there’s a gate area and in the gated area that’s the end of the cave. That’s the furthest that’s been mapped. And we went past that,” Dobos said.

The fire department said the pair had to huddle for warmth in nearly 300 feet of crawl space until help arrived.

“We do have a very big outdoor community here in Chattanooga and a lot of risk takers,” Chattanooga Fire Battalion Chief Chris Warren said.

Warren hopes the cave will now be secured and not accessible to any future risk-takers.

“I think it was quite obvious to everyone that everybody involved knew that they were not supposed to be there,” Warren said. “So, pick a better place. It’s probably a bit safer. And make better decisions.”

As for Vaughn and Dobos, they are grateful for everyone who helped rescue them.

“I took a lot of everybody else’s time today,” Dobos said.

Warren said Vaughn and Dobos will be facing trespassing charges.

Police said the search halted Norfolk Southern trains for hours, all the way up to Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, of Summerville, was hit by a vehicle while walking along East...
Troopers searching for suspect in Dorchester Co. hit-and-run
Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
Shaquoya Bonaparte is charged with assault and battery by mob in the 3rd degree.
Police: Assault victim’s children witness downtown attack
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
One killed, one arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test and masks will not be required for this year’s race.
Cooper River Bridge Run lifts vaccine requirement
At Ukraine's largest children's hospital, doctors have moved their sickest patients underground...
Ukraine: Children's hospital during wartime
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid