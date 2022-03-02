SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers

South Carolina basketball
South Carolina basketball
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69 on Tuesday night.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end

James Reese V scored 13 points and Stevenson had nine points and seven boards for South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC).

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-20, 4-13) with 23 points, and Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams shot under 36% from the field in the first half, with South Carolina leading 30-24. Missouri had nine turnovers and eight made field goals in the opening 20 minutes.

South Carolina heads to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday to conclude the regular season. Missouri returns home for its final game of the regular season as the Tigers host Georgia on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, of Summerville, was hit by a vehicle while walking along East...
Troopers searching for suspect in Dorchester Co. hit-and-run
Shaquoya Bonaparte is charged with assault and battery by mob in the 3rd degree.
Police: Assault victim’s children witness downtown attack
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Berkeley County Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell says Sarah Upham, 35, of Bonneau, was pronounced...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

VIDEO: CSU wins 6th in a row, beating Villanova
VIDEO: CSU wins 6th in a row, beating Villanova
VIDEO: CSU beats The Citadel on Tuesday
VIDEO: CSU beats The Citadel on Tuesday
VIDEO: Coastal's Vince Cole named 2nd team All-Sun Belt
VIDEO: Coastal's Vince Cole named 2nd team All-Sun Belt
Charleston Southern pulled off the upset on the 1st day of the Big South Tournament beating 5th...
Charleston Southern tops UNC Asheville 79-78 in Big South Tournament
09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
Ex-Sooners QB Rattler ready for restart at South Carolina