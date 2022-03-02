Charleston Co. School District expanding mental health services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is revealing more about how it is addressing the mental health needs of its students.

On Monday, Executive Director of Alternative Programs Jennifer Coker laid out what the district has been doing since December when a presentation on mental health painted a grim picture.

“Since our presentation in December our team has been meeting each week – and that is with multiple departments throughout learning services – to review the supports for schools,” Coker said. “We review the changes and fluctuations to mental health councilors to school-based councilors each Monday morning.”

The meeting involves moving mental health professionals around to different schools based on demand. Coker says part of the calculus is getting interns and temporary workers that can be assigned to locations as needed.

There are also a number of unique needs that are being addressed one at a time. Coker says the most recent need is for bilingual counselors who can address the mental needs of undocumented students and those who speak English as a second language.

One of the most tangible updates announced is a dedicated temporary employee providing services directly to the CCSD students in the Low Country Virtual Academy.

Coker also announced the expansion of calming rooms and the development of an art therapy program.

Since December, a number of new employees have been hired. Coker says there are now 308 employees and contractors working in the district serving 2,088 students. She says the district is on pace to surpass pracademic levels.

