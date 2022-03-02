SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School District expanding mental health services

By Nick Reagan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is revealing more about how it is addressing the mental health needs of its students.

On Monday, Executive Director of Alternative Programs Jennifer Coker laid out what the district has been doing since December when a presentation on mental health painted a grim picture.

“Since our presentation in December our team has been meeting each week – and that is with multiple departments throughout learning services – to review the supports for schools,” Coker said. “We review the changes and fluctuations to mental health councilors to school-based councilors each Monday morning.”

The meeting involves moving mental health professionals around to different schools based on demand. Coker says part of the calculus is getting interns and temporary workers that can be assigned to locations as needed.

There are also a number of unique needs that are being addressed one at a time. Coker says the most recent need is for bilingual counselors who can address the mental needs of undocumented students and those who speak English as a second language.

One of the most tangible updates announced is a dedicated temporary employee providing services directly to the CCSD students in the Low Country Virtual Academy.

Coker also announced the expansion of calming rooms and the development of an art therapy program.

Since December, a number of new employees have been hired. Coker says there are now 308 employees and contractors working in the district serving 2,088 students. She says the district is on pace to surpass pracademic levels.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, of Summerville, was hit by a vehicle while walking along East...
Troopers searching for suspect in Dorchester Co. hit-and-run
Shaquoya Bonaparte is charged with assault and battery by mob in the 3rd degree.
Police: Assault victim’s children witness downtown attack
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
One killed, one arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill
The district was given $72.53 million of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund...
Berkeley Co. School District moving quickly to spend federal COVID relief money
Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test and masks will not be required for this year’s race.
Cooper River Bridge Run lifts vaccine requirement
The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Deputies seek information after Sangaree shooting leaves 2 dead
The fire was reported in the 1400 block of Shortcut Road, the National Weather Service said.
Firefighters extinguish woods fire in Cross