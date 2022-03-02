SC Lottery
Charleston Farmers Market returns this weekend

Charleston Farmers Market returns to Marion Square in mid-April
The market opens for the new season this Saturday.(tcw-wcsc)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Farmers Market is getting ready for the 2022 season.

The market opens for the new season this Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 26, Marion Square will be packed with products from Lowcountry farmers, growers, artisans and crafters.

For a full directory of recent Charleston Farmers Market vendors and a list of participants for the March 5 market, click here.

The market will be closed on March 26 and April 2 for the Cooper Bridge Run.

