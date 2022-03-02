Colleton Co. School Board votes to repeal face mask policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board voted to repeal their masking policy during a special board meeting.

District officials said the Policy ADD (Protective Face Covering) was repealed on Tuesday night.

This comes as other Lowcountry districts changed their COVID protocols with dropping case rates in the state.

Colleton County School District’s current COVID-19 mitigation strategies can be found below.

