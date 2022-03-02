Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is announcing the name of the victim of an auto vs. pedestrian accident Monday night.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell says Sarah Upham, 35, of Bonneau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says three vehicles were traveling on Highway 52 near Lexi Lane just after 10:30 p.m. when they hit a pedestrian.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

