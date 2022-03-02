Cougars Best Blue Hose, 7-3

CLINTON, S.C. --- Trotter Harlan went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Trey Pooser tossed five shutout innings to pace College of Charleston to a 7-3 win over Presbyterian on Tuesday evening to extend the Cougars’ win streak to four games.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Presbyterian 3

Location: Clinton, S.C. (PC Baseball Field)

Records: Charleston (7-1), Presbyterian (4-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars scored the first seven runs of the game including four in the first four innings.

Marr opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first plating Tyler Sorrentino.

Harlan drove in Sorrentino with a double in the fourth and delivered Sam Cochrane to the plate with a single in the sixth.

The Blue Hose got on the board for the first time in the eighth with two runs and scored their third in the ninth.

KEY COUGARS

Harlan turned in his third multi-hit game of the season a double and two RBI while swiping his eighth base of the campaign.

Sorrentino went 1-for-3, drew two walks and scored three runs while extending his career-opening hitting streak to eight games.

Sam Cochrane recorded his first multi-hit game as a Cougar going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Pooser picked up his second win of the season with four strikeouts in five shutout innings.

William Privette fanned three in two and one-third innings of work.

Freshman Cole Mathis recorded the final four outs, all strikeouts.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Harlan reached base four times in five plate appearances to extend his reached base streak to 20 games dating back to last season.

The Cougars are off to their best start since the 2014 when they opened the season with a 10-1 record.

Senior Cam Dean recorded his sixth two-out RBI in just his sixth start of the campaign.

Charleston’s pitching staff reached double digits in strikeouts for the fifth time fanning 11 and surrendering only two walks.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to High Point, N.C. on Friday to open their first road series of the season at High Point. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

