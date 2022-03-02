Firefighter injured, pet killed in Beaufort County house fire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered a minor injury and a pet was killed during a fire at a home in Beaufort County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Burton Fire District said just before 5:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported house fire on Stuart Point Rd. in Seabrook and found a single wide mobile home that was involved in flames, however everyone had escaped the home.

“Firefighters had to battle the flames from the outside before it was safe to enter,” fire district officials said. " Operations were hampered a bit as the electrical wires came free of the home and were still live on the ground.”

Crews searched the home for a reported kitten but were unable to locate it, and later found its body.

A report states that the homeowner said she smelled smoke, and when she went to investigate, she saw fire around her electrical panel.

“There were no working smoke alarms in the home,” fire officials said. “Fire investigators located the area where the fire started, which was in the area of the electrical panel, but the investigation as to the exact cause is still under investigation.”

The resident was displaced.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but was able to return to duty.

“This is the eighth house fire for the Burton Fire District in 2022, five more than this same time in 2021,” the fire district said. “Burton fire officials remind citizens to have working smoke alarms, properly placed and less than 10 years old, in their homes. Citizens who have questions about smoke alarms, or need smoke alarms, are encouraged to call their local fire department or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.”

The Burton and Sheldon Fire Districts, Beaufort County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, and the MCAS Fire Department responded to the house fire.

