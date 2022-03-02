SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighter injured, pet killed in Beaufort County house fire

Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered a minor injury and a pet was killed during a...
Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered a minor injury and a pet was killed during a fire at a home in Beaufort County on Tuesday afternoon.(Burton Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered a minor injury and a pet was killed during a fire at a home in Beaufort County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Burton Fire District said just before 5:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported house fire on Stuart Point Rd. in Seabrook and found a single wide mobile home that was involved in flames, however everyone had escaped the home.

“Firefighters had to battle the flames from the outside before it was safe to enter,” fire district officials said. " Operations were hampered a bit as the electrical wires came free of the home and were still live on the ground.”

Crews searched the home for a reported kitten but were unable to locate it, and later found its body.

A report states that the homeowner said she smelled smoke, and when she went to investigate, she saw fire around her electrical panel.

“There were no working smoke alarms in the home,” fire officials said. “Fire investigators located the area where the fire started, which was in the area of the electrical panel, but the investigation as to the exact cause is still under investigation.”

The resident was displaced.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but was able to return to duty.

“This is the eighth house fire for the Burton Fire District in 2022, five more than this same time in 2021,” the fire district said. “Burton fire officials remind citizens to have working smoke alarms, properly placed and less than 10 years old, in their homes. Citizens who have questions about smoke alarms, or need smoke alarms, are encouraged to call their local fire department or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.”

The Burton and Sheldon Fire Districts, Beaufort County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, and the MCAS Fire Department responded to the house fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Zora Simone Henderson, 19, were arrested on Monday and charged with...
Two additional arrests made in deadly January N. Charleston shooting
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they searching for a missing...
Lowcountry authorities searching for missing 3-year-old child
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital...
One person transported to the hospital following Charleston fire
Sen. Brad Hutto introduces bills on the Senate floor of the State House on March 1, 2022
SC lawmakers introduce bills to condemn, put economic pressure on Russia
The Colleton County School Board voted to repeal their masking policy during a special board...
Colleton Co. School Board votes to repeal face mask policy