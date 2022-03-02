SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Multiple Lowcountry agencies respond to Dorchester Co. for missing 3-year-old child

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they along with multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 3-year-old child Tuesday night.

A report states that the Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:45 reporting a missing juvenile.

Agencies from Colleton, Berkeley, Charleston, and the Highway Patrol then responded to the scene on Kette Creek Road off Highway 78.

Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s an active scene and closed except to first responders.

“The next update will come when there is new information,” the sheriff’s office said.

Live 5′s Rey Llerena is on the scene and reported that FBI agents have responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 5 p.m. officers received a call that there was a shooting at the intersection of...
Three people detained after shooting at Goose Creek intersection
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager who was killed in a shooting...
Authorities identify teenager killed in N. Charleston shooting that injured three others
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roger Howell on charges of first-degree assault...
Report: Shoplifting suspect drives into Good Samaritan during escape from Lowcountry business
Joshua Latray Mack, 28, and Zora Simone Henderson, 19, were arrested on Monday and charged with...
Two additional arrests made in deadly January N. Charleston shooting
Police responded at 7:59 p.m. to a report of an officer shot near the main entrance to Icon at...
Police investigate weekend shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital...
One person transported to the hospital following Charleston fire
RoseMary Hutchinson said she was impressed by all of the support she’s been seeing for Ukraine...
Goose Creek artist creates graffiti mural to show support for Ukraine
A spike in home school students and a lack of home schooling resources has created a demand for...
Demand prompts Citadel Mall learning pod to expand
Davon Gillians, shown here in a 2018 photo, died on May 19, 2021, at Leesburg Hospital in...
‘I need to know something’: SC father files lawsuit in son’s death at Florida prison