Multiple Lowcountry agencies respond to Dorchester Co. for missing 3-year-old child

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they along with multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 3-year-old child Tuesday night.

A report states that the Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call at 4:45 reporting a missing juvenile.

Agencies from Colleton, Berkeley, Charleston, and the Highway Patrol then responded to the scene on Kette Creek Road off Highway 78.

Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office says it’s an active scene and closed except to first responders.

“The next update will come when there is new information,” the sheriff’s office said.

Live 5′s Rey Llerena is on the scene and reported that FBI agents have responded to the scene.

#BREAKING - We’re on the scene of a massive law enforcement search for a missing 3 year old child in Dorchester County. We’re looking to find out more @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/j5wPKKx6cj — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) March 2, 2022

A boat has just arrived on scene #chsnews pic.twitter.com/vyJrbpZMwL — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) March 2, 2022

