Lowcountry non-profit teams set up near Ukraine to help evacuees

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A locally based non-profit has teams set up near Ukraine to help people fleeing the country.

Water Mission is helping to provide water that is safe to drink.

The North Charleston-based engineering non-profit sent four rapid response teams to Romania, Moldova and Poland to assess the water, sanitation and hygiene needs of the thousands of Ukrainians trying to get to other countries.

They are currently staging their equipment so it’s ready to go.

“That need is either going to be in the form of camps that start to form in some of these neighboring countries or if conflict subsides, the ability to go into Ukraine and help with some of the destruction and getting water systems back up and online in the Ukraine,” Water Mission CEO and president George Greene said.

Water Mission says the people trying to leave the country for safety are having to wait at the borders for more than two days in freezing temperatures.

