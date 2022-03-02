O’Charley’s opens food truck outside damaged N. Charleston location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - O’Charley’s honored first responders Thursday as it began temporary lunch service from a food truck outside its fire-damaged North Charleston restaurant location.

The restaurant, located at 2150 Northwoods Blvd., has been closed since an early-morning fire damaged the building on Feb. 2.

The O’Mobile food truck opened Thursday to honor the work of firefighters and first responders who put out the fire by giving away free burgers to all first responders who arrive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday only.

The free meals Thursday are part of the company’s “Hometown Heroes” initiative.

Going forward, guests will be able to order O’Charley’s cheeseburgers and tots along with Coke products and water during lunchtime every weekday until the restaurant reopens.

A news release states the company is hopeful the restaurant will be able to reopen in the next two to three months.

An early-morning fire damaged the Northwoods Boulevard O'Charley's restaurant on Feb. 2. (Live 5)

