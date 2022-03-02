SC Lottery
Police: Assault victim’s children witness downtown attack

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they arrested a woman following a group jumping in downtown Charleston on Thursday night.

The victim’s three children saw the incident, police say.

Shaquoya Bonaparte is charged with assault and battery by mob in the 3rd degree.

An officer responded in reference to an assault in the Meeting Street area around 11:30 p.m.

Police found the victim who says she had been jumped by six to seven people who punched and kicked her.

The victim fell to the ground as the group continued the assault, an incident report stated.

The responding officer says they observed several cuts on the victim’s lips and swelling and discoloration on the victim’s face.

Bonaparte was identified by the victim; the victim believes other suspects fled to Nassau Street, which is near the location of the incident, the report stated.

Police say 30 to 40 people were in the area at the time of the incident, but no one would assist in the investigation.

