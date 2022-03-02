SC Lottery
One person transported to the hospital following Charleston fire

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital...
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital following a fire in downtown.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital following a fire in downtown.

Charleston firefighters responded to the 200 block of Rutledge Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. to find fire venting from the first floor of a two story building.

“The fire was quickly controlled,” CFD officials said.

Authorities said one occupant was transported to the hospital.

Authorities with the Charleston Police Department say a portion of Rutledge Avenue had been closed due to the fire.

