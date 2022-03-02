One person transported to the hospital following Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say one resident was transported to the hospital following a fire in downtown.

Charleston firefighters responded to the 200 block of Rutledge Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. to find fire venting from the first floor of a two story building.

“The fire was quickly controlled,” CFD officials said.

Authorities said one occupant was transported to the hospital.

Authorities with the Charleston Police Department say a portion of Rutledge Avenue had been closed due to the fire.

