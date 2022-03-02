Public helps police find man wanted for slashed tires in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a number of citizens recognized a man wanted for slashing tires in the east side community.

Investigators say the suspect slashed tires of at least eight cars around 2 a.m. on Feb. 21.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says there has not been an arrest in the case. Police also have not identified the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

