Questions remain about former Charleston Co. school superintendent’s current role

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When the former superintendent for the Charleston County School District announced her resignation, the district moved her to a consulting role.

Dr. Gerrita Postlewait resigned her position at a special called meeting in December.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said a release agreement between Postlewait and the district would have her act as a consultant for the district until June 30.

The last sentence in her release agreement states she will “continuously provide information and assistance relating to District Board’s direction and will conscientiously provide information and assistance relating to District operations of which she has knowledge or background information.”

But Charleston County School Board Chairman Dr. Eric Mack said as of Wednesday, the board has not requested any services from Postlewait.

The district has not clarified to the public exactly what Postlewait is doing day-to-day while she is being paid with taxpayer dollars.

Separation documents state a list of benefits she will continue to receive through that date including nearly $242,000 from her annual salary, $45,000 for unused vacation, legal fees and a $1,000 monthly car allowance.

