SC Attorney General worried about social media, joins TikTok investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is concerned about the negative physical and mental health impacts of social media platforms on young people and children.

Wilson announced he’s joining other attorney generals nationwide to examine whether TikTok violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

“Our children are precious and vulnerable, and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson Robert Kittle says the investigation will focus on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement.

The investigation will also look into how the platform increases the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform, Kittle says.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.