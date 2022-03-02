SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Attorney General worried about social media, joins TikTok investigation

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he is concerned about the negative physical and mental health impacts of social media platforms on young people and children.

Wilson announced he’s joining other attorney generals nationwide to examine whether TikTok violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

“Our children are precious and vulnerable, and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson Robert Kittle says the investigation will focus on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement.

The investigation will also look into how the platform increases the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform, Kittle says.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Deputies seek information after Sangaree shooting leaves 2 dead
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
One killed, one arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ravenel
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill
An economist from the University of South Carolina says to expect higher gas prices and...
Economist predicts higher gas prices, inflation but future still uncertain amid Ukraine conflict
VIDEO: 32 wildfires reported in South Carolina on Thursday
VIDEO: 32 wildfires reported in South Carolina on Thursday
Economist predicts higher gas prices, inflation but future still uncertain amid Ukraine conflict
Economist predicts higher gas prices, inflation but future still uncertain amid Ukraine conflict
VIDEO: Russian invasion of Ukraine taking mental health toll even in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Russian invasion of Ukraine taking mental health toll even in the Lowcountry