SC reports 417 new cases, 17 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 205 confirmed and 212 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 12.4%, DHEC said.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County13316
Berkeley County538
Charleston County17724
Colleton County101
Dorchester County8412
Georgetown County101
Williamsburg County000

The data also included 17 deaths, 12 of which were listed as confirmed and 5 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 8 of those deaths:

COUNTYCONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHSTOTAL
Beaufort County011
Berkeley County112
Charleston County224
Colleton County000
Dorchester County101
Georgetown County000
Williamsburg County000

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases1,144,262317,5431,461,805
Total Deaths14,3972,53116,928

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

