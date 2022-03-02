SC reports 417 new cases, 17 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 205 confirmed and 212 probable cases.

The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 12.4%, DHEC said.

COUNTY CONFIRMED

CASES PROBABLE

CASES TOTAL

NEW CASES Beaufort County 13 3 16 Berkeley County 5 3 8 Charleston County 17 7 24 Colleton County 1 0 1 Dorchester County 8 4 12 Georgetown County 1 0 1 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

The data also included 17 deaths, 12 of which were listed as confirmed and 5 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 8 of those deaths:

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS TOTAL Beaufort County 0 1 1 Berkeley County 1 1 2 Charleston County 2 2 4 Colleton County 0 0 0 Dorchester County 1 0 1 Georgetown County 0 0 0 Williamsburg County 0 0 0

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 1,144,262 317,543 1,461,805 Total Deaths 14,397 2,531 16,928

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.







