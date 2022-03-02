SC reports 417 new cases, 17 deaths
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 417 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
DHEC’s data, which is reported on a 48-hour delay, covered test results received on Monday, and listed 205 confirmed and 212 probable cases.
The percent positive rate for test results was reported at 12.4%, DHEC said.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|13
|3
|16
|Berkeley County
|5
|3
|8
|Charleston County
|17
|7
|24
|Colleton County
|1
|0
|1
|Dorchester County
|8
|4
|12
|Georgetown County
|1
|0
|1
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
The data also included 17 deaths, 12 of which were listed as confirmed and 5 were listed as probable. Lowcountry counties reported 8 of those deaths:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|TOTAL
|Beaufort County
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley County
|1
|1
|2
|Charleston County
|2
|2
|4
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|0
|Dorchester County
|1
|0
|1
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|0
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|0
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 17,000 deaths.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|1,144,262
|317,543
|1,461,805
|Total Deaths
|14,397
|2,531
|16,928
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.