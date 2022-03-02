SC Lottery
SC workers may get Juneteenth, Confederate holiday choice

A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead...
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day has unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday.

But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a floating holiday that workers could take on Confederate Memorial Day on May 10, for Juneteenth or any other day they choose.

It is unclear if state officers would remain closed on Confederate Memorial Day.

The bill now heads to the South Carolina House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

