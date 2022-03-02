SC Lottery
South Carolina Rallies for Win over App State in Charlotte

South Carolina moved to 7-1 on the season with a win over Appalachian State in Charlotte on...
South Carolina moved to 7-1 on the season with a win over Appalachian State in Charlotte on Tuesday(South Carolina Athletics)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST
CHARLOTTE - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored a pair of runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to break a 6-all tie and give the Gamecocks a 9-6 win over Appalachian State Tuesday night (March 1) at Truist Park.

Michael Braswell scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch and Carolina added insurance with an RBI single from Vytas Valincius in the seventh and a bases-loaded walk from Andrew Eyster in the eighth. Eyster had two doubles and four RBI in the win, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Braylen Wimmer also went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Braswell and Carson Hornung had two runs apiece.

Aidan Hunter earned the win on the mound in relief. He allowed a hit and struck out a batter in 1.1 innings. John Gilreath had four punchouts in 2.2 innings while Parker Coyne struck out four batters in the eighth inning. Michael Braswell came in and struck out a pair in the ninth to pick up his second save of the year.

App State had a grand slam from Hunter Bryson in the first and were up 6-1 after four frames, but a five-spot by the Gamecocks in the fifth tied the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina took advantage of eight walks and three hit by pitches in the game.

• Eyster had his 100th career RBI in the fourth inning.

• Valincius picked up his first career hit and RBI in the win.

• This is the first of two games for the Gamecocks in Charlotte. Carolina will face North Carolina in April at Truist Field.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts Clemson to start the three-game series with the in-state rival this Friday (March 4) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

