Stingrays partners with Charleston County for ‘Freedom Fridays’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representatives with the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will attend Stingrays’ home games to help people register to vote, verify registration, update addresses and photo IDs.

The board will be there for “Freedom Fridays” on the following dates:

March 4 • March 11 • March 25 • April 1 • April 8

“We’re really excited about this opportunity with the Stingrays,” Charleston County Board of Elections Director Isaac Cramer said. “There’s no better way to celebrate freedom than to make sure our residents are ready to vote.”

April 8 will also be poll workers appreciation night which honors those who have worked as poll workers during previous elections.

Currently, the board is looking for poll workers for the Primary Election in June. Poll managers receive $135 for the day, and clerks will receive $195.

Qualifications are listed below:

Must be a registered voter in South Carolina or aged 16 or 17.

Be willing and able to complete and pass an Online Training Course AND attend an In-Person Poll Worker Training Session (1-2 hours) before EACH election.

Be prepared to work the ENTIRE Election Day from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Be non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

Click here for the application.

