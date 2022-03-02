Troopers searching for suspect in Dorchester Co. hit-and-run

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding those involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning.

Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, of Summerville, was hit by a vehicle while walking along East Third North Street near Owens Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Clark-Pettis was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 a.m., Brouthers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said a vehicle was traveling on East 3rd North Street struck the pedestrian and drove away.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating. No description of the vehicle has been released so far.

Clark-Pettis will undergo an autopsy Friday at MUSC, Brouthers said.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.