Working Wednesdays: Port City Concrete hiring CDL drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Port City Concrete is hiring people who have a commercial driver’s license. Port City Concrete was established to serve the local residential, and commercial construction markets in the Lowcountry area.

The pay for CDL drivers is $17 an hour for the entry-level/in training program. The pay increases to $21 an hour upon successful completion of training. Drivers can make up to $25 an hour with experience. To apply, click here.

