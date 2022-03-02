SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Port City Concrete hiring CDL drivers

Pay ranges between $17 to $25 per hour
By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Port City Concrete is hiring people who have a commercial driver’s license. Port City Concrete was established to serve the local residential, and commercial construction markets in the Lowcountry area.

The pay for CDL drivers is $17 an hour for the entry-level/in training program. The pay increases to $21 an hour upon successful completion of training. Drivers can make up to $25 an hour with experience. To apply, click here.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

