Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after two gunshot victims showed up at an emergency room in the Nexton area Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Units with the sheriff’s office are also at the Sangaree Library since they believe that’s where the incident took place.

Deputies at the Sangaree Library where they believe a shooting took place. (Live 5 News)

BCSO officials say the situation is fluid and are continuing to investigate.

A call for the incident came in at 9:06 p.m.

Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered apparent gunshot wounds. (Provided)

