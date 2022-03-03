Berkeley Co. government phone lines, county 911 down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says a technical issue with service providers knocked out county government phone lines Thursday afternoon.

The outage includes Berkeley County 911, a Facebook message states.

All 911 calls made in the affected area are being rerouted to the Goose Creek 911 center until further notice.

There was no immediate word on when service was expected to be restored.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.