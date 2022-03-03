SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. government phone lines, county 911 down

Berkeley County government says a technical issue with its providers knocked out phone lines Thursday to county offices and its 911 center.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says a technical issue with service providers knocked out county government phone lines Thursday afternoon.

The outage includes Berkeley County 911, a Facebook message states.

All 911 calls made in the affected area are being rerouted to the Goose Creek 911 center until further notice.

There was no immediate word on when service was expected to be restored.

VIDEO: Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
VIDEO: Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutally assault
