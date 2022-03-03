SC Lottery
Boeing commits $2M for humanitarian response in Ukraine

Boeing says the assistance package will go to organizations that are bringing food, clothing, medicine, and shelter to those displaced by the war.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing says they are supporting organizations working to bring food, water, clothing and shelter to displaced Ukrainians through a $2 million investment.

“The conflict unfolding in Ukraine is leading to a significant humanitarian emergency, and Boeing will take action to support the Ukrainian people,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said.

The breakdown of the investment is listed below:

  • $1,000,000 to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution as well as monetary assistance and psychosocial support for affected Ukrainians, with a focus on women, children and the elderly.
  • $500,000 to American Red Cross to support the global Red Cross movement providing critical humanitarian relief to people affected by the Ukraine crisis.
  • $250,000 to Americares to help with the distribution of medicine and medical supplies as well as support critical medical care for families displaced by the crisis, including mental health services.
  • $250,000 to organizations working to support vulnerable, displaced populations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been thrust into the midst of this crisis,” Calhoun said. “While we work to ensure the safety of Boeing employees in the region, our hope is that this assistance package will help deliver some much-needed support to those who are displaced and suffering.”

