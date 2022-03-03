SC Lottery
Bucs make it Six-Straight with Win over Villanova

Charleston Southern won their 6th straight with a 9-3 victory over Villanova
Charleston Southern won their 6th straight with a 9-3 victory over Villanova(CSU Athletics/Jim Killian)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball ran its win streak to six games after coming out on top of the second mid-week contest in as many days. CSU used a strong start to power past visiting Villanova, 9-3, at Nielsen Field Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston Southern (6-4) opened the game in a big way, as Austen Izzio hit a two-run shot to left field, scoring Tyrell Brewer on his first home run on the season. The Bucs would then get their second home run of the game in the second frame, as Hayden Harris hit a solo shot to right with one out.

The Buccaneers would again score via the long ball in the third-straight frame, as Brewer found a solo shot to left take make it 4-0 in a hurry. Hogan McIntosh’s single through the right side would score Ajay Sczepkowski in the same inning, putting CSU in full control.

Villanova (1-6) would get on the board in the following inning, as Vance Anderson hit a two-run shot to left, scoring Will Reiner. That would be all the Wildcats would get until the sixth inning, as it was another home run that made up the scoring. AJ Hansen’s solo shot to left field rounded out the Wildcat line.

Charleston Southern answered right back in the fifth inning, as Jared Payne came across to score on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

The seventh frame saw Charleston Southern put the game away, as the home team found three runs in the home-half of the inning. Izzio would make the Wildcats pay to open the scoring, coming across on a wild pitch. Ryan Waldschmidt would then bring McIntosh around to score on a single up the middle before a Harris fielder’s choice brought the CSU catch around to make it a 9-3 contest.

Matthew Taylor (1-0) got the win for Charleston Southern after coming on in the second inning, going 2.2 innings and giving up just one earned on two hits and four strikeouts. Krishna Raj and Connor Yoder each came in at big moments in the game and were able to work through jams.

Tyler Arella (0-1) gets credited with the loss after getting the start and giving up three earned in two innings of work.

IN THE BOX “Another good win. I’m really proud of the way we came out today, especially considering that this was our sixth game in six days,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “Jack gave us a much needed three innings of shutout work. Taylor, Braun, Raj, and Yoder were just tough for their 5+ innings of work. Offensively, Izzio helped us get on the board early with his home run, and Tyrell’s three hit performance was good to see as he continues to stay with himself and put together quality at bats.”

UP NEXT Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will welcome Samford to Nielsen Field in a non-conference weekend series March 4-6. Game one is set for a 5:00 p.m. start, while game two is slated for a 1:30 p.m. start Saturday and Sunday’s finale starts at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

