Cooper River Bridge Run lifts vaccine requirement

By Dylan Leatherwood and Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run changed their COVID protocols based on new guidance from the state health department and Centers for Disease Control.

Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test and masks will not be required for this year’s race.

“It’s appropriate for how things are right now,” race director Irv Batten said, adding he hopes they won’t have to backstep on that decision. “But we are prepared just in case. If something does happen, it’s still in the guidelines that we can go back if we have to. But the way things are going, it’s going to open up even more so we are looking forward to it.”

Batten says there are 16,000 people signed up as of Thursday and he expects that number to increase over the next month. He says the lifting of the requirements could boost the number registered to 25,000.

Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available for voluntary use and placed throughout the event.

Bridge Run officials ask those who feel sick on the day of the run to stay home.

Batten says they will continue to watch COVID-19 conditions and will let participants know if anything changes.

“We are prepared just in case something does happen,” he said. “It’s still in the guidelines that we can go back if we must. But the way things are going I think it’s just going to open even more, so we are looking forward to it.”

The 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run is scheduled for April 2.

