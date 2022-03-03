Crews responding to 100-plus acre fire in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a large outside fire in the McClellanville area Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District said it’s in the area of the 1400 block of Dupree Road and is estimated to involve more than 100 acres of land.

No structures are threatened by the fire, fire district officials said.

SC DNR and the US Forest Service have also responded.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.