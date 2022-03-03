Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ravenel woman who died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash.

Lavonda Brockington, 45, died at approximately 8:32 p.m. at the scene of the crash at Davidson and Bulow Landing Roads from injuries she suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies arrested Robert Glendon McPherson, 30, with felony driving under the influence after a vehicle left the road and struck a tree, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

McPherson identified Brockington as his wife, Knapp said.

Jail records state a judge set bond at $50,000 for McPherson on the charge.

An incident report says the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. when a Kia sedan left the road and hit a tree.

Knapp says a passenger, later identified as Brockington, suffered critical injuries in the crash and died at the scene following life-saving efforts by Charleston County EMS.

McPherson, the driver of the vehicle, was not seriously injured in the crash and showed signs of impairment from drinking alcohol, Knapp said.

McPherson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

