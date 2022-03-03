Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the names of a 15-year-old and 18-year-old fatally shot Wednesday.

Malaki Trayvion Mazyck, 15, of Summerville; and Kenyon Johnson, 18, of Goose Creek, died in the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Mazyck died Wednesday at the Brighton Park emergency room and Johnson died Thursday at an area hospital, investigators said.

Berkeley County deputies say the investigation began just after 9 p.m. when authorities received an emergency call from the staff at the Brighton Park Emergency Room for a possible shooting victim.

When deputies arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Pictures and videos from the scene showed that investigators had taped off a segment of the facility as they were looking at a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was also spotted at the Sangaree Library where they had believed the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

