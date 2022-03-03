SC Lottery
Ex-Sooners QB Rattler ready for restart at South Carolina

09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
09/12/2020 Oklahoma v Missouri State football. Photo by Joshua R. Gateley
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Shane Rattler says he was ready for a reset and believes he’s found it at South Carolina.

Rattler isn’t sure how things went sideways for him with the Sooners, but he knew it was time for a change. He’s grateful to former Oklahoma assistant and current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer for giving him an opportunity.

Rattler is eager to start spring ball with the Gamecocks in two weeks. He has not been promised a starting job, only the chance to compete.

But if Rattler regains his from from two seasons ago, it hard to see him on the sidelines and not on the field.

