Firefighters extinguish woods fire in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cross Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to a woods fire in rural Berkeley County, the National Weather Service said.

The fire was reported in the area of the 1400 block of Shortcut Road.

Firefighters said shortly after 5 p.m. that the blaze was out and involved 215 acres.

No injuries or damage to structures in the area were reported.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

