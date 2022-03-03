SC Lottery
Firefighters extinguish woods fire in Cross

The fire was reported in the 1400 block of Shortcut Road, the National Weather Service said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cross Fire Department responded Thursday afternoon to a woods fire in rural Berkeley County, the National Weather Service said.

The fire was reported in the area of the 1400 block of Shortcut Road.

Firefighters said shortly after 5 p.m. that the blaze was out and involved 215 acres.

No injuries or damage to structures in the area were reported.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

