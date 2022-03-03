SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Grandmother’s grief drives push for new drunk driving law

Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the victim's children, until the children turn 18-years old.(WAVE)
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Cecilia Williams is on a mission to get all 50 states to pass a law that uses a new way to hold drunk drivers accountable. She also hopes the proposed new law will be a new deterrent to drinking and driving.

“I really did not want to see another family have to go through what we go through every single day,” Williams said.

Her own personal tragedy is what is motivating her to push for the new law.

Last April her son, Cordell Williams, his fiancé Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son, Cordell II, were killed in a crash on Highway-30. David Thurby is facing six charges in the case, including three counts of DWI death. He is scheduled for a jury trial in September.

Williams is pushing states to pass a law that would require a drunk driver that kills a parent of young children to pay child support. She named the proposal “Bentley’s Law” after one of the two grandchildren she’s now raising.

On Monday, the Tennessee House of Representatives passed its version of Bentley’s Law by a vote of 93-to-0. Williams said it was good to see the success of the bill after dealing with the trauma of her loss for so long.

In Missouri, Rep. Mike Henderson is sponsoring the legislation. It’s called House Bill 1954. He said it’s needed to help grandparents who are often left to raise their grandchildren after a parent dies because of a drunk driver.

“Some of them have to go back to work and try to find the financial means to take care of these kids the way they’d like to. And I think those people who selfishly drove drunk and took these parents away should have some responsibility,” he said.

Currently, bills have been filed in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Virginia, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. Bills are being drafted in Indiana, Michigan, Utah and Texas. Williams said she will continue to contact states to try to get the law passed in all 50.

“It’s an issue nationwide. So, Bentley’s Law should be nationwide,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Deputies seek information after Sangaree shooting leaves 2 dead
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
One killed, one arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ravenel
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

United States Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Russian people were the only ones who...
Graham on Putin: ‘Take this guy out’
Chefs, distillers, artisans, brewers and more are excited to show off their culinary skills and...
Organizers, vendors gear up for food-and-drink-filled weekend at Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organizers, vendors gear up for food-and-drink-filled weekend at Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former officer found not guilty by jury
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster calls for pay raises for state law enforcement officers