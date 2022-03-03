Nonprofit wants no-wake zone near dolphin feeding habitat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonprofit group is taking action to require boaters to drop their speeds in Captain Sam’s Inlet near Kiawah and Seabrook Islands.

The Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network says the area is a critical feeding habitat for dolphins who “strand feed” in that area. Strand feeding is when dolphins push fish ashore and momentarily beach themselves to eat the fish.

The network says boats often zoom by driving both the fish and dolphins away.

“After talking to the investigator, they have criteria which I understand because otherwise, every waterway would become a no-wake zone for a personal dock,” LMMN Executive Director Lauren Rust said. “I completely understood that they had criteria, but we are asking them to reconsider it based that we feel this is a critical feeding habitat for the dolphins.”

The network wants the state’s Department of Natural Resources to enact a “no-wake” zone there to require boaters to drive more slowly.

A similar request was denied in 2020, Rust said. But this time, they have letters of support of both nearby towns.

SCDNR says creating a no-wake zone would also be up to law enforcement.

