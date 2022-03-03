SC Lottery
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened following a semi-truck fire and fuel spill.

Earlier in the day, all eastbound lanes between Savannah Highway and Paul Cantrell were closed.

At 4 p.m. 911 operators received a report of a semi-truck on fire.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said arriving crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained the majority of the damage to the semi-truck with minor damage to the trailer.

A picture of emergency crews on the scene of a semi-truck fire on I-526 in West Ashley.
A picture of emergency crews on the scene of a semi-truck fire on I-526 in West Ashley.(CFD)

A report states that the diesel fuel tanks ruptured during the fire and crews worked to isolate and contain the fuel. CFD officials said hazardous materials contractors were requested to offload any additional fuel in the vehicle tanks and clean any spilled product.

“SCDOT responded with sand and equipment to clear the road,” the fire department said. “The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours due to the incident. No injuries were reported.”

Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews fire departments responded to the scene.

Authorities had shut down I-526 eastbound lanes for four hours as crews worked the scene.
Authorities had shut down I-526 eastbound lanes for four hours as crews worked the scene.(Charleston Fire Department)

