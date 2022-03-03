SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Initial SC unemployment claims total falls to 2nd-lowest since pandemic began

Unemployment claims in the state are dropping, as the country continues to recover from the pandemic.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, South Carolina recorded fewer than 1,000 first-time unemployment claims last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 22% drop over the prior week’s 1,120.

It’s also the second-lowest weekly total since the pandemic began in March 2020, behind 776 claims received during the week ending Nov. 27, according to SCDEW data.

Greenville County recorded the most, with 84. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count at 68, while Horry and Spartanburg Counties tied at the third-highest with 51 each.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston reported 49 while Berkeley County listed 48. Dorchester County reported 20, while the remaining Lowcountry counties were all listing fewer than 10 each.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was December’s 2.5%, a fall of 0.2% from November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Chefs, distillers, artisans, brewers and more are excited to show off their culinary skills and...
Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off

Latest News

Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Crews responded at approximately 1:59 p.m. to a house fire on Smoketree Lane.
Firefighters rescue several pets from N. Charleston house fire
Sen. Brad Hutto, top right, and Sen. Sandy Senn, far right, walk out of a meeting of the Senate...
SC abortion bills stalling after walkout from senators