Isle of Palms launches free beach wheelchair program

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Isle of Palms is introducing a brand new program to help people enjoy their beautiful beaches by offering special beach wheelchairs for visitors and folks who live there.

The city bought three of these beach wheelchairs last fall, according to Mayor Phillip Pounds. This will be the very first season of the program. The wheelchairs are designed so they won’t sink into the sand. They have a brake and a seatbelt, too.

The City is also looking to extend the mobi-mats they have, which help regular wheelchairs get across the loose sand and onto the more dense sand, Pounds says.

Both of these projects are about improving beach access for everyone, according to Pounds.

“City council about four or five months ago did an ADA resolution, for lack of a better term, to go above and beyond what’s needed or what’s the basic requirements for the ADA,” he says. “So that’s brought this into play, brought the mats farther out. So just trying to do everything we can to help everyone get to the beach and experience a day.”

The wheelchairs are free to use. To rent one, you must fill out a form and drop it off at the Public Safety Building located at 30 J.C. Long Boulevard. City staff will also make a copy of your driver’s license and credit card to make sure the wheelchairs are returned at the end of the day. You can then go pick up one of the special beach wheelchairs that are kept at the Fire Department Apparatus Bay.

The wheelchairs are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Pounds says. No reservations are taken, and the City does not pick up or deliver the wheelchairs. If the wheelchair is not returned by 8 p.m., the city will charge the cost of a replacement to the credit card on file.

After this beach season, the city will assess how popular the beach wheelchairs are and then will determine if they need to buy even more for next year

