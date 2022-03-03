SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Duke Edward Wilson is photographed...
Capitol rioter from Idaho gets 4 years for attacking police
On Friday, Troopers released a picture of a vehicle that they say is similar to the one being...
Troopers asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run near Summerville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue several pets from N. Charleston house fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers asking for public’s help in fatal hit-and-run near Summerville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Food + Wine Fest