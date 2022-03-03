SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fighter jet crashes in Beaufort County; 2 Marines eject, survive

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Authorities say two pilots are safe after a military plane crashed in Beaufort County Thursday afternoon.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said it happened Thursday afternoon as the F/A-18D Hornet was on a routine flight. Officials said the jet crash caused a brushfire in an unpopulated area near Beaufort.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation in Lobeco.

Sarah Sanford Rauch, the sister of former Gov. Mark Sanford, says she saw the jet’s engine catch fire and turn nose-down toward the ground. She and her brother John went searching on the family’s Coosaw Plantation property and found the two Marines who had ejected. She says both were able to walk on their own.

Deputies said they had been in contact with the pilot and co-pilot, and both are safe.

The federal government is investigating the cause of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony...
SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead early...
One dead after fatal crash in Colleton County
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare