Cooling Down Tonight & Friday But Warmer Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather continues as we move towards the weekend with high pressure in control. Clear and cool tonight, lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. A weak cold front will move through Friday morning dropping the temperatures to near 70° before lifting back north as a warm front by Saturday morning. This means we’ll return to temperatures near 80° on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures remain in the low 80s on Monday ahead of a cold front, which could a bring showers on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 55.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 63.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 64.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78, Low 50.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.