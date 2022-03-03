SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cooling Down Tonight & Friday But Warmer Weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather continues as we move towards the weekend with high pressure in control. Clear and cool tonight, lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. A weak cold front will move through Friday morning dropping the temperatures to near 70° before lifting back north as a warm front by Saturday morning. This means we’ll return to temperatures near 80° on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures remain in the low 80s on Monday ahead of a cold front, which could a bring showers on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Calm and clear, Low 53.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 55.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 63.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 64.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 78, Low 50.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Coroner identifies 2 victims of deadly Sangaree shooting
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
Chefs, distillers, artisans, brewers and more are excited to show off their culinary skills and...
Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off

Latest News

Live 5 First Alert Weather
One day cool down before a Spring-like weekend!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: You Friday afternoon weather
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast