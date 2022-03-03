North Charleston police chief lays out plans to address gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief is asking the city’s residents for their help to address a recent trend in gun violence and said their help will go a long way.

North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess says North Charlestonians know their area better than anyone else, so he wants the community to help police officers track down violent offenders to put a stop to crime before it happens.

“I want to hear everything the citizen has to hear because I can police that community better, efficiently but fair,” Burgess said.

North Charleston Assistant Police Chief A.C. Gomes said a recent trend in shootings has left the department worried.

“The trend we’ve seen the last couple of months is deeply concerning,” Gomes said, “so we thought it was important that we get everyone in a room to discuss what was going on.”

There have been eight homicides in the City of North Charleston so far this year, with the most recent happening last Saturday at the Highland Exchange apartment complex off Hanahan Road.

The chief said there were 36 people who died by homicide in 2021 and said illegal guns and the people behind those firearms are the ones responsible for the violence.

“If you look at the homicide suspects that we arrested last year for all 36 homicides, none of those people have a concealed weapon,” Burgess said, “so in other words, they carry a gun to further their violence.”

While also engaging with the community, the chief said they will also take a different approach.

Over the next two days, he along with other officers, ministers and community leaders will be walking in two neighborhoods as part of the Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace program.

“We’re just really going to be in those areas that we find that there’s issues more often than just all in the community,” Burgess said. “We’ll be in the community, but we’ll be addressing the problem where it actually exists.”

The chief also said the RECAP program’s effectiveness in cutting down crime relies on the community coming together and not just because law enforcement is there.

“The community saw us in there going door to door,” Burgess said. “We call ourselves peace walkers, talking about peace, making sure everybody is taken care of, talking to folks about ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll make it happen. Law enforcement is right around,’ so when we’re in those communities walking, there’s no crime.”

RECAP will be walking Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Pinecrest Apartments off McMillan Avenue, and they will also be walking on Friday along South Allen Drive. That walk also starts at 6 p.m.

