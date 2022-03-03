SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston police chief lays out plans to address gun violence

North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess wants the community to help investigators cut...
North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess wants the community to help investigators cut down on violent crime in the city.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief is asking the city’s residents for their help to address a recent trend in gun violence and said their help will go a long way.

North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess says North Charlestonians know their area better than anyone else, so he wants the community to help police officers track down violent offenders to put a stop to crime before it happens.

“I want to hear everything the citizen has to hear because I can police that community better, efficiently but fair,” Burgess said.

North Charleston Assistant Police Chief A.C. Gomes said a recent trend in shootings has left the department worried.

“The trend we’ve seen the last couple of months is deeply concerning,” Gomes said, “so we thought it was important that we get everyone in a room to discuss what was going on.”

There have been eight homicides in the City of North Charleston so far this year, with the most recent happening last Saturday at the Highland Exchange apartment complex off Hanahan Road.

The chief said there were 36 people who died by homicide in 2021 and said illegal guns and the people behind those firearms are the ones responsible for the violence.

“If you look at the homicide suspects that we arrested last year for all 36 homicides, none of those people have a concealed weapon,” Burgess said, “so in other words, they carry a gun to further their violence.”

While also engaging with the community, the chief said they will also take a different approach.

Over the next two days, he along with other officers, ministers and community leaders will be walking in two neighborhoods as part of the Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace program.

“We’re just really going to be in those areas that we find that there’s issues more often than just all in the community,” Burgess said. “We’ll be in the community, but we’ll be addressing the problem where it actually exists.”

The chief also said the RECAP program’s effectiveness in cutting down crime relies on the community coming together and not just because law enforcement is there.

“The community saw us in there going door to door,” Burgess said. “We call ourselves peace walkers, talking about peace, making sure everybody is taken care of, talking to folks about ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll make it happen. Law enforcement is right around,’ so when we’re in those communities walking, there’s no crime.”

RECAP will be walking Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Pinecrest Apartments off McMillan Avenue, and they will also be walking on Friday along South Allen Drive. That walk also starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded to the Brighton Park ER for a call regarding two people who suffered...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating after gunshot victims show up at hospital
The investigation began just after 9 p.m. when deputies received an emergency call from the...
Deputies seek information after Sangaree shooting leaves 2 dead
Alan Baker, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Report: Man accused of stabbing woman 5 times
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
Charleston police officials say I-526 eastbound lanes near Savannah Highway have reopened...
I-526 EB near Savannah Hwy. reopens following semi-truck fire, fuel spill

Latest News

County officials say the increased access to high-speed internet will provide opportunities for...
Rural broadband expansion project announced in Dorchester County
Chefs, distillers, artisans, brewers and more are excited to show off their culinary skills and...
Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off
Deputies say 30-year-old Robert Glendon McPherson was charged with felony driving under the...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ravenel crash, judge sets bond for driver
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organizers, vendors gear up for food-and-drink-filled weekend at Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organizers, vendors gear up for food-and-drink-filled weekend at Charleston Wine + Food Festival